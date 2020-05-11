Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Express (EXPR)

Express (NYSE: EXPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women's and men's apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. "

4/3/2020 – Express had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Express had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Express had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Express by 182.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Express by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

