Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE: CIM):

5/6/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/30/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/9/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

4/3/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.90. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Lambiase bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Insiders bought a total of 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 115,429 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 275,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

