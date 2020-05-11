Research Analysts Set Expectations for ICF International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti cut their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.57 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

