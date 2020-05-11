Research Analysts Set Expectations for Morneau Shepell Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Morneau Shepell in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE:MSI opened at C$33.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.61. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$24.42 and a 12-month high of C$35.54.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at C$349,650.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.44%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.