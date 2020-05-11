Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 11th (AF, AFX, HEN3, HM.B, LEG, LHA, LHN, MSFT, RE, SAFM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 11th:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.95 ($3.43) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €79.00 ($91.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 115 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.02 ($9.33) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 43 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everest Re Group’s earnings of $4.03 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. The bottom line however deteriorated 41.7% year over year. Its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, long-term operating performance, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Operations on the Lloyds platform have gained pace. The company’s consistent rise in premiums earned at its Insurance segment will likely improve expense ratio and loss ratio, going forward. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to catastrophe events induces underwriting volatility. A competitive reinsurance market concerns us.”

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $151.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms’ shares have underperformed the industry year to date. For first-quarter fiscal 2020, the company reported a wider-than-expected loss, which worsened year over year. During the quarter, Sanderson Farms witnessed sluggishness in market prices for boneless breast meat produced at plants that process a larger bird for food service customers. Apart from this, the company has been grappling with high feed and labor costs. Nonetheless, Sanderson Farms has been benefiting from strength in poultry products, which drove sales during first-quarter fiscal 2020. The company is optimistic about demand and prices for its poultry products in 2020 on the back of worldwide protein deficit caused by the impact of the African swine fever on Asian pork supplies.”

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €129.00 ($150.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

