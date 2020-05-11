Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 11th (AMC, DIOD, DMAC, DZSI, ERYP, GLAE, HROW, JFIN, JMIA, MAIN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 11th:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

