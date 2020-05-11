ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE:RMD opened at $162.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

