ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.93 Million

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report $710.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $774.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $704.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ResMed by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $162.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

