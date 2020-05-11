Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REVG. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,566. The stock has a market cap of $309.34 million, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Rev Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rev Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,608.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 211.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

