RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RF Industries stock remained flat at $$5.56 during trading on Monday. 19,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,344. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.08. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

