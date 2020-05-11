Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 77.4% in April

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.69% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.48. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

