Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.42 ($6.46).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

RMV opened at GBX 520.80 ($6.85) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 591.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1954.9999405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

