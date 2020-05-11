Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,870 ($64.06) to GBX 4,730 ($62.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,130 ($54.33).

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,674 ($48.33). The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,670.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,052.75.

In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

