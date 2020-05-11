Rise Trading Up 66.5% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $844,597.50 and $432.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 148,547,723 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

