Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $43.04. 30,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

