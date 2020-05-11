RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the April 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 3,020,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

