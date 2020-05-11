RMR Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RMR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 1.4% of RMR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.88.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $678.00. The company had a trading volume of 558,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

