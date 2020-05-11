RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMR. B. Riley dropped their price target on RMR Group from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 74,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,159. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $969.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.41.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. Research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

