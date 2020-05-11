Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLLS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,611. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $640.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 93.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $180,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cellectis by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.