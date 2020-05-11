Robert W. Baird Raises NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $34.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.32. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.41% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $195,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,312 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

