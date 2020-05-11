Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

