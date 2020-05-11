Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Buys £979.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £979.80 ($1,288.87).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £983.07 ($1,293.17).

Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 282.60 ($3.72). 12,322,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 327.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 591.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

RR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 644 ($8.47).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

