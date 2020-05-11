Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Short Interest Update

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,500 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the April 15th total of 380,800 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,077,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 790,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,201. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rosehill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Equities analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

