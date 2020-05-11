Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254.50 ($3.35).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.44. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). Analysts predict that Rotork will post 1364.9999983 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

