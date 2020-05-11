Royal Bank of Canada Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $50.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $54.07. 1,223,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $492,171.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,774.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,374 shares of company stock worth $67,845,720 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $3,181,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,562,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.5% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.