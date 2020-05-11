Royal Bank of Canada Raises Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $30.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE UFS traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

