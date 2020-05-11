Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 410” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut HSBC to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 500.33 ($6.58).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 411 ($5.41). 22,765,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 536.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Insiders have sold a total of 130,350 shares of company stock worth $64,742,160 in the last quarter.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.