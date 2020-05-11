Royal Bank of Canada Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price to $11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARESF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of ARESF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 3,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

