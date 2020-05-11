Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON: RBS):

5/11/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 110 ($1.45). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 130 ($1.71).

5/4/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97).

5/4/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Investec.

4/23/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 215 ($2.83).

4/16/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50).

4/14/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/9/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 210 ($2.76).

Shares of LON:RBS traded down GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 110.45 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 21,896,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

