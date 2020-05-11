Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 817,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RDS.B stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.95. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

