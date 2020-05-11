Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 167.10 ($2.20).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 183 ($2.41) in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 138 ($1.82) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Maria da Cunha acquired 15,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,001.

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 169.70 ($2.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.33. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.40).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

