RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for RPC in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

