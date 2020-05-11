RPICoin Price Tops $0.0000 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a market cap of $15,975.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051763 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 960,495,737 coins and its circulating supply is 920,483,801 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

