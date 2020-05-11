Rupee (RUP) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $105,066.29 and $26.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000258 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,771,200 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

