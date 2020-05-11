Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after buying an additional 672,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,069,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 624,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $31.41 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

