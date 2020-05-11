Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHP. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $49,440,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

