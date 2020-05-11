S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €24.50 ($28.49) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.30 ($30.58).

ETR SANT traded up €0.62 ($0.72) during trading on Monday, reaching €23.14 ($26.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70. S&T has a twelve month low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a twelve month high of €26.18 ($30.44). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.54.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

