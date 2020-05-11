SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $679,381.44 and $798,474.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00297685 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00449359 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007366 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,816,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,235 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

