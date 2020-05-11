Sai Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.03720288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031504 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

