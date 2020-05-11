salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $20,581.05 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $20,581.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $18,860.31.

On Friday, April 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total value of $18,277.21.

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

salesforce.com stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,692,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,373. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 176,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2,254.5% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.