salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $1,891,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,506 shares of company stock worth $62,428,753. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

