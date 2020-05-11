Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,719. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 176,964 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 124,852 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

