Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CEO Purchases $104,080.00 in Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 131,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,002. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

