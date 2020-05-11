Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Down 43.5% in April

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Sasol stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.44. 3,156,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sasol by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sasol by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sasol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 876,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

