Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the April 15th total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Saul Centers stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $31.37. 42,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $728.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $9,288,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

