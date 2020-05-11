Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Scentre Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

