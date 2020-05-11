Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,625 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 3.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $74,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 341,655 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 851,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.91. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.