Scharf Investments LLC Buys 9,150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,113. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

