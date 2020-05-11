Scharf Investments LLC Sells 132,013 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132,013 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $110,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 308,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.53. 8,138,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,441,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

