SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,419.25 ($31.82).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($43.01) to GBX 2,539 ($33.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,895 ($38.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,791 ($36.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,529.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,016.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.85%.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Matthew Westerman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total transaction of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.